News Weather

Cayman Islands weather forecast: 15-16 January

January 15, 2018
Joe Avary
  • Mon

    Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    84°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    North to northeast 20 to 25 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet with swells likely along the west coast. Small craft warning is in effect.

  • Tue

    Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    83°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    northeast at 15 to 20 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

  • Wed

    Cloudy to overcast with a 60% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    84°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy to overcast with a 60% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    Winds will be northeast 10 to 15 knots today, 20 to 25 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet today, rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet tonight. Small craft warning is in effect from tonight.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers

    84°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers

    WINDS

    East to southeast 20 to 25 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet.Small craft warning remains in effect.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    82°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    northeast 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet.Small craft warning remains in effect.

 

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

