Cayman Islands weather forecast: 15-16 January

Mon
84°F
74°F
FORECAST
Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.
WINDS
North to northeast 20 to 25 knots.
SEA STATE
Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet with swells likely along the west coast. Small craft warning is in effect.
Tue
83°F
74°F
FORECAST
Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.
WINDS
northeast at 15 to 20 knots.
SEA STATE
Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.
Wed
84°F
75°F
FORECAST
Cloudy to overcast with a 60% chance of showers and possible thunder.
WINDS
Winds will be northeast 10 to 15 knots today, 20 to 25 knots tonight.
SEA STATE
Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet today, rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet tonight. Small craft warning is in effect from tonight.
Thu
84°F
75°F
FORECAST
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers
WINDS
East to southeast 20 to 25 knots.
SEA STATE
Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet.Small craft warning remains in effect.
Fri
82°F
74°F
FORECAST
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.
WINDS
northeast 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts
SEA STATE
Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet.Small craft warning remains in effect.
