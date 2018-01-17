Cayman Islands weather forecast: 16-17 January

Tue 83°F 74°F FORECAST Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS Northeast at 15 to 20 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

Wed 84°F 75°F FORECAST Cloudy to overcast with a 60% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS Winds will be northeast 10 to 15 knots today, 20 to 25 knots tonight. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet today, rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet tonight. Small craft warning is in effect from this evening.

Thu 84°F 75°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers WINDS North at 20 to 25 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet.Small craft warning remains in effect.

Fri 82°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS Northeast 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet.Small craft warning remains in effect.

Sat 85°F 75°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy by evening with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS Northeast 15 to 20 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet.Small craft warning remains in effect.