Cayman Islands weather forecast: 16-17 January

Synopsis
Fresh northeasterly winds and rough seas will continue the Cayman area for the next 24hrs as a high pressure system builds over the southeast US. Radar images show isolated showers in and round the Cayman area moving south.
