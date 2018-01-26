Cayman Islands weather forecast: 25-26 January

Thu 83°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers WINDS East to northeast at 15 to 20 knots today, 20 to 25 knots tonight. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet today, 5 to 7 feet tonight.Small craft should continue to exercise caution over open waters this evening followed by a small craft warning in effect from late tonight.

Fri 85°F 75°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers. WINDS East 20 to 25 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet.A Small craft warning is in effect.

Sat 83°F 75°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers. WINDS Winds will be east 20 to 25 knots today, 15 to 20 knots tonight. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet.A small craft warning is in effect.

Sun 85°F 75°F FORECAST Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS northeast 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight. SEA STATE rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet this morning becoming 3 to 5 feet by this afternoon further decrease to 2 to 4 feet by late tonight. Small craft should exercise caution over open water through this morning.

Mon 85°F 75°F FORECAST Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS east to northeast 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.