Weather

Cayman Islands weather forecast: 25-26 January

January 25, 2018
Joe Avary
Synopsis

 

Fresh to strong northeasterly winds and rough seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system builds over the southeast United States. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.
 
 
 
 

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers

    83°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 15 to 20 knots today, 20 to 25 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet today, 5 to 7 feet tonight.Small craft should continue to exercise caution over open waters this evening followed by a small craft warning in effect from late tonight.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers.

    85°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East 20 to 25 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet.A Small craft warning is in effect.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers.

    83°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Winds will be east 20 to 25 knots today, 15 to 20 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet.A small craft warning is in effect.

  • Sun

    Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    85°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    northeast 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet this morning becoming 3 to 5 feet by this afternoon further decrease to 2 to 4 feet by late tonight. Small craft should exercise caution over open water through this morning.

  • Mon

    Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    85°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    east to northeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

About the author

Joe Avary
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
