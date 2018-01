Mon 85°F 73°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast 5 to 10 knots today, north to northeast 10 to 15 later tonight. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet becoming rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet lat tonight. Small craft should exercise caution over open waters.

Tue 83°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies today with a 30% chance of showers becoming cloudy later tonight. WINDS North to northeast 10 to 15 knots today becoming 15 to 20 knots by evening. SEA STATE Seas will be moderate to rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. A Small craft warning is in effect from this evening.

Wed 80°F 74°F FORECAST Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS Northeast at 20 to 25 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet.Small craft warning is in effect.

Thu 83°F 74°F FORECAST Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast at 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet. Small craft should continue to exercise caution over open waters

Fri 83°F 75°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast 20 to 25 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet.A Small craft warning is in effect.