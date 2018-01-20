Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Sports

Cayman women edge Cuba 13-12 on day one of Heroes Day Softball Invitational

January 19, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Let’s take a look at some of the highlights from day one of the Heroes Day Invitational:

Women: Cayman 13 Cuba 12

A back and forth game with numerous lead changes saw Cayman’s women squad edge out the Cubans.

Men: Cuba 11 Cayman 3

Early innings saw a 2-2 tie but the power of the Cuban bats were too much for Cayman.

