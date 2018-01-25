Cayman women reign supreme in Heroes Day Softball Invitational

For Cayman’s national women’s softball team, the 5th and deciding game of the Heroes Day Invitational versus Cuba was over before it even started. With both teams having won two games each, Cayman’s women started strong with a 6-run 1st inning. Cuba answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the 1st, but Cayman continued to pour it on. With the score 8-4 in the top of 6, Cayman’s Samantha Ebanks crushed a two run homerun to center field to put Cayman up 6 runs, finishing the inning with 5 runs and a 13-4 lead. In the top of 7th, Ebanks stepped to the plate again and laced another ball over the left field fence and the celebration was on as Cayman would go onto win 18-5. Ebanks says it was a team effort.

“It was really good, teamwork really matters in this type of competition. I’m just glad we came out on top, Cuba played a fantastic game, must give it up to them. We just came together like we should.”

In the men’s final, Cuba improved to 5-1 overall for the tournament with a 12-0 shellacking of Cayman’s national men’s team. On Monday (22 January) Cayman handed Cuba their only defeat of the tournament with a 14-8 victory. Overall, Cayman finished second overall with a record of 3-2 while Jamaica left winless with a record of 0-4. Cayman’s Marlon Thomas says he was extremely pleased with the 5-day event.

“A huge thank you to the fans, supporters, sponsors, players, visiting and local teams. Last night Cuba’s men’s team was dominant, congrats to them. However, our women’s team deserve a HUGE OVATION for their stellar performance! Congratulations to everyone and the sport of softball. Our Cayman Islands are the winners.”

Here’s a look at all the scores from the Heroes Day Softball Invitational held 18-23 January.

Overall records

Men

1st Cuba 5-1

Cayman 2-2

Jamaica 0-4

Women

1st Cayman 2-3

2nd Cuba 2-3

Thursday

Women: Cayman 13 Cuba 12

Men: Cayman 3 Cuba 11

Friday

Women:Cayman 12 Cuba 9

Men: Cayman 19 Jam 1

Saturday

Women: Cuba 7 Cayman 6

Sunday

Women: Cuba 2 Cayman 1

Men: Cuba 19 Jamaica 3, Cuba 10 Cayman 7

Monday

Men

Cayman 12 Jamaica 11, Cuba 13 Jamaica 3, Cayman 14 Cuba 8

Tuesday Finals

Men: Cuba 11 Cayman 0

Women: Cayman 18 Cuba 5

