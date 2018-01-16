Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Caymanite Synchro joins CBAC, now qualify for major international competitions

January 15, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Caymanite Synchro Head Coach Alissa Moberg says her amateur synchronized swimming program is growing fast. After just a year and a half of existence, the team recently took a big step in their development becoming a part of the Camana Bay Aquatic Club (CBAC).

“Synchronized swimming in order to survive has to compete. It’s never been about just taking it as just for fun, it’s always been about competition.”

Under CBAC, synchronized swimmers will now get the chance to compete internationally as part of the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA). Former national swimming coach Dominic Ross, now a Project Manager for Dart helped make it happen.

“It was a great opportunity for both her and the Camana Bay Aquatic Club is very deliberately named ‘the aquatic club’ and not ‘the swimming club’ in it’s early days because of the long-term intention of including all aquatic sports.”

The local governing body has followed suit with its recent name change from the ‘Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association’ to the ‘Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association’. When Moberg’s team does dive into the pool, it will be the first time Cayman will field a synchronized swimming team internationally. Will the team however be ready for the years biggest international competitions?

“Absolutely. We are looking towards CARIFTA in March. We are allowed to have swimmers compete in the 12-and-under division, the 13 to 15 age division, as well as the 15 to 18 age division.

A big step for a program on the rise.

