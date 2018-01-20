Chamber luncheon audience treated to preview of future Dart projects

More parking, a new office block, and seamless sea to sound connectivity for pedestrians.

Dart Real Estate treated attendees at this year’s Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon Thursday (18 January) to a sleek visual preview of things to come, and its five-star resort proposal gets new life.

They’ve been dubbed tunnels to nowhere, but Dart Real Estate said its vehicular underpasses actually play a key role in Camana Bay’s future growth.

A video created especially for the Chamber luncheon audience showed development from Camana Bay’s current western boundary all the way to Seven Mile Beach, providing sea to sound pedestrian connectivity without impeding vehicular traffic flow north and south on West Bay Road or the Esterly Tibbetts Highway.

Absent from the presentation: a once envisioned five-star hotel project to the North of the Kimpton Seafire that would create a resort district in that corridor. That proposal is perhaps better known for the extensive prep-work the company has insisted would be necessary to bring the property up to standards.

Dart Real Estate indicated it still considers that site an option to develop, and could become a hotel, residential development, or event venue depending on what the market dictates.

Dart Real Estate is instead re-focusing its five-star aspirations on the former site of the coral Caymanian, bringing that project full circle, as plans for a five-star resort at that location were first mentioned as far back as early 2015.

Dart has resubmitted an application to the Central Planning Authority to extend its West Bay Road underpass. The CPA rejected an earlier bid to add 195 feet to the 406-foot underpass, saying the developer hadn’t demonstrated sufficient reasoning for the extension.

Its most recent application is requesting a 171-foot increase to the underpass just to the south of its current underpass works. That application is still before planning.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

