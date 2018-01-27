Chamber President Paul Byles talks immigration changes

New Chamber of Commerce President Paul Byles says his organisation does not know what immigration changes may be coming, but they are confident they will be positive for the business community.

He said he believes a genuine partnership is developing between Government and the Chamber, so he hopes their input will be taken seriously with any potential changes to come.

“Hopefully people will listen to what we have to say as well because we do represent a large sector within the community. We represent 650 to 675 businesses that employ more than 18,000 persons in this country so I believe that we have a standing to say well we have some feedback, we have a perspective and we’d like to offer that to policymakers when designing any policies or making any changes,” said President Byles.

Mr. Byles formally took over as Chamber president earlier this week replacing former president Kyle Broadhurst.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

