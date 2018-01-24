Church calls for divine intervention following first murder of 2018

A 27-year-old George Town man was arrested Monday (22 January) in connection with Saturday’s (20 January) shooting death of 28-year-old Omar Bailey.

The suspect remains in police custody. Police have not named the suspect.

Mr. Bailey was killed on Saturday night in the car park of Walton Center on Eastern Avenue. Police said the incident happened just before 9:20 p.m. Mr. Bailey was shot multiple times.

An area of dried blood still remains in this carpark as a reminder of Saturday’s shooting, the second shooting in less than a week and first murder in Cayman for 2018.

Some in the community said Cayman needs divine intervention.

“There might be folks that say that we need to do more than praying, but we as a body, we as a people, believe in prayer, we believe that if we bring these situations to god, this first murder will not only be the first, but the last of 2018,” said Senior Pastor of the Bethel Refuge Apostolic Church, Christopher Murray.

Mr. Murray and his membership from the Bethel Refuge Apostolic Church took their faith to the streets, to use prayer to end the violence in Cayman and they journeyed to the scene of Cayman’s first murder of the year.

“No one should commit such a heinous crime and be comfortable in their own home, comfortable wherever they are, this is against the will of god and we are praying, we are believing for peace to take its course continually, we are also believing in justice as well,” said Pastor Murray.

Dollette Dawkins, manager of Famous Restaurant, said she knew Mr. Bailey as one of her best customers.

“He wasn’t a talkative person, always just come in and buy his food and left, that’s it, never had any real conversation with him, he wasn’t talkative,” said Mrs. Dawkins.

She says people should value each other and not turn to violence.

“God doesn’t give us a power to kill nobody, no matter what the person did to you or what, he doesn’t like that, I’m just asking if we could just live in peace and unity,” said Mrs. Dawkins.

While the murder happened in his constituency George Town Central, MLA Kenneth Bryan says the whole island is being affected by crime and it must be addressed.

“So early in the year we are seeing so much crime and we’re seeing a crime period, tragically one of the recent crimes happened in my constituency and I’m growing even more concerned,” Mr. Bryan said.

A video of Mr. Bailey’s killing has been circulating on social media, Cayman 27 did not air the video due to its graphic nature.

Police have appealed to the public to refrain from sharing the video out of respect for the victim’s family.

