CIAA: Duty-free retail at arrivals is in Cabinet’s hands

When the renovations are complete, the Cayman Islands Airports Authority said there will be 18 spaces for vendors.

These spaces went out to tender last year. At the time, the Cayman Islands Small Business Association voiced concerns that the process was designed to push out small businesses.

The CIAA insisted that its bidding process was fair and transparent.

CIAA CEO Albert Anderson said Thursday (25 January) at least one space is allocated in the new baggage claim side, and it’s for duty-free.

“There is a space for retail in here, for arrival duty-free, it is something that needs to go to Cabinet for a change to the law I believe, so that request is in, we are waiting for a response with that,” said CIAA CEO Mr. Anderson.

Mr. Anderson said the public will have to wait just a little bit longer to find out who the vendors will be. He said the CIAA is “very close” to announcing the selected applicants.

