Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
Hurley’s Media Sales
Business Culture News Politics

CIAA: Duty-free retail at arrivals is in Cabinet’s hands

January 26, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

When the renovations are complete, the Cayman Islands Airports Authority said there will be 18 spaces for vendors.

These spaces went out to tender last year. At the time, the Cayman Islands Small Business Association voiced concerns that the process was designed to push out small businesses.

The CIAA insisted that its bidding process was fair and transparent.

CIAA CEO Albert Anderson said Thursday (25 January) at least one space is allocated in the new baggage claim side, and it’s for duty-free.

“There is a space for retail in here, for arrival duty-free, it is something that needs to go to Cabinet for a change to the law I believe, so that request is in, we are waiting for a response with that,” said CIAA CEO Mr. Anderson.

Mr. Anderson said the public will have to wait just a little bit longer to find out who the vendors will be. He said the CIAA is “very close” to announcing the selected applicants.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: