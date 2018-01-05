CIFA’s first ever ‘Cayman Cup’ to feature regional U17, U20 teams

The Cayman Islands Youth Football Programme in conjunction with the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) announced it will host teams from Jamaica, Cuba and the Dominican Republic to compete against both Cayman’s Under-17 boys and Under-20 men’s squads in the first ever ‘Cayman Cup’. The event will take place on February 9th through 11th at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

CIFA President Alfredo Whittaker said the tournament is the beginning of a new approach to developing football in Cayman.

“Over the next two years, we will have our senior men’s national team, our under-15 boys, under-17 boys, under-20 boys and under-15 girls national teams competing in various FIFA and CONCACAF qualifying tournaments. As such, we are continuing to prepare these teams for international competition. We are currently assisting with organizing a four team tournament for our under 17 boys national team and a four team tournament for our under 20 boys national teams. The six invited teams will be national teams from throughout the Caribbean. This tournament will provide the national coaches with an opportunity to play against international competition and to gauge the level and fitness of our boys. We are committed to trying to prepare our teams as much as possible prior to international tournaments.”

Here’s a look at the tournament fixtures:

Friday, February 9, 2018

4:00 p.m. Jamaica Under 20 vs. Dominican Rep. Under 20

4:00 p.m. Cuba Under 17 vs. Dominican Rep. Under 17 (Annex)

6:00 p.m. Cayman Under 17 vs. Jamaica Under 17

8:00 p.m. Cayman Under 20 vs. Cuba Under 20

Saturday, February 10, 2018

1:00 p.m. Jamaica Under 17 vs. Dominican Rep. Under 17

3:00 p.m. Jamaica Under 20 vs. Cuba Under 20

5:00 p.m. Cayman Under 17 vs. Cuba Under 17

7:00 p.m. Cayman Under 20 vs. Dominican Rep. Under 20

Sunday, February 11, 2018

1:00 p.m. Cayman Under 17 vs. Dominican Rep. Under 17

3:00 p.m. Jamaica Under 17 vs. Cuba Under 17

5:00 p.m. Dominican Rep. Under 20 vs. Cuba Under 20

7:00 p.m. Cayman Under 20 vs. Jamaica Under 20

