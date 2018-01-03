Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
News

CIMA funds statistics digest reveals drop in funds in 2016

January 2, 2018
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

The number of funds regulated in the Cayman Islands decreased slightly between 2015 and 2016.

But the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority says Cayman still remains a net asset value leader.

According to the 10th edition of CIMA’s investments statistical digest, net asset value and total subscriptions of funds were higher in 2016 than 2015, despite the slight decrease in the number of funds themselves.

Net assets under management increased in value due to asset appreciation.

CIMA said the Cayman Islands has maintained its position as the most popular destination for net asset value calculation services.

