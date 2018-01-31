Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
CIS makes massive book donation to literacy programme LIFE

January 30, 2018
Felicia Rankin
Cayman International School’s National Honor Society has accumulated 2,800 books for donations, part of their Literacy Is For Everyone (LIFE) programme book drive.

The National Honor Society gives the students the opportunity to assist Cayman’s community and through the LIFE programme, they provide Cayman’s public schools with even better reading material because as the name LIFE suggests learning is for everyone.

Year 11 student Madison Imparato said, “It’s so important because if you can’t read or understand something then all of your subjects, you’re going to struggle in everything, not just reading.”

Her fellow classmate and NHS member Jack Paolini felt the same way.

“It’s extremely important because we want to make sure that all kids are getting the same opportunities so that they are able to succeed and reach their maximum success,” said Mr. Paolini.

CIS National Honour Society said they plan on keeping up the efforts of a book drive to continue spreading literacy island wide.

Felicia Rankin

