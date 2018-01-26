CITA and Government have positive talks about Cayman’s tourism future

Government leaders and the Cayman Islands Tourism Association met last month to discuss a series of topics regarding further improvement in our tourism sector.

CITA’s directors received updates on projects for the islands and upcoming initiatives that impact the tourism industry.

While government officials learned of the tourism sectors perspective and concerns.

They covered topics like airport expansion, cruise berthing, and employment of Caymanians in tourism to name a few.

CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick spoke positively of the forum.

“The Deputy Premier is not shying away from any of the challenges and has facilitated our direct dialogue with other relevant government officials. There is a notable and welcome spirit of communication and collaboration,” said Ms. Leacock – Broderick.

Follow-up meetings are planned for the first quarter of 2018.

