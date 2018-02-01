Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
CITA hoping to make positive changes with Cayman’s unemployment

January 31, 2018
Felicia Rankin
Cayman’s Tourism Association is weighing in on broadening employment prospects for Caymanians.

CITA leaders say they recently discussed with the government how best to get Caymanians more involved in the tourism sector.

She says it starts with a fundamental shift in attitude in how Caymanians view the industry.

“It’s not any one solution there are many agencies involved including education, training, and development and also instilling a desire to work in the industry, I think that we’re doing all that we can and we encourage it like all industries Caymanians should be employed in,” said CITA president Theresa Leacock-Broderick.

She said one avenue that is being considered is targeting Caymanian retirees, who can be ambassadors thanks to their knowledge of Cayman’s history and culture.

Felicia Rankin

