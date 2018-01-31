CITA’s plan to reduce crime

Tourism Association leaders say they’re trying to strengthen communication among businesses to combat crime.

CITA president Theresa Leacock-Broderick says the Association continues to work with authorities to fight crime.

She said members work hand in hand with police, but she’s also asking businesses to watch out for each other as Cayman’s reputation as a safe destination is on the line.

“Business watch for the Seven Mile beach area and we’re seeing that in other communities as well. But particular for this area from George Town Central with the tourist area straight down to West Bay and the Seven Mile area just having a greater presence and having greater communication and dialogue from everyone that’s in the business community,” said Ms. Leacock – Broderick.

Last month, armed teenagers robbed a man near Public Beach.

Ms. Leacock-Broderick said she believes government is allocating sufficient resources to police to help fight crime.

