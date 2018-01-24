Civil servant in court for alleged fraudulent purchases

38-year-old Trisha Jackson made her first court appearance today (23 January) facing a total of 11 charges relating to accusations she stole money from Government while working as a civil servant.

The George Town woman was arrested 16 August last year following the alleged theft of monies and fraudulent purchases exceeding $30,000, while falsely claiming the purchases were for Cayman Islands Government.

Ms. Jackson was charged with 8 counts of obtaining property by deception, two of false accounting and one of theft.

Some of the items falsely purchased included 5 Mac Book Pros and 4 iPads.

Ms. Jackson is set to return to court on 6 February.

