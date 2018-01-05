Clearing of garbage pile-up begins

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has ramped up garbage collection to address collection woes faced islandwide. Today (4 January) collection teams set out to clear areas were garbage were stockpiled some as long as two weeks.

Last night (3 January) a government statement said the teams will be working extra hours over the next few days in areas which are overdue for service. Last month we reported on a labour issue with the DEH after overtime was cut there. But residents impatience is growing as Island Waste Carriers Managing Director Jason Brown says his company has seen an increase in persons reaching out to him as a private contractor to get their trash cleared. He said, ” You know where there is a problem there is usually a solution and we are here to help in any way that we can and offer our services.”

He said his company is willing to help the government deal with the islandwide pile-up meanwhile DEH has released a schedule for collections. The schedule started Thursday (4 January) and will continue Monday. The schedule is as follows;

Friday 5 January, 2018

George Town, West Bay Road to Snug Harbour

Saturday, 6 January 2018

Central George Town, Windsor Park and Prospect.

Sunday, 7 January 2018

Spotts, Spotts Newlands and Savannah

Monday, 8 January 2018

Bodden Town, North Side, East End, West Bay

