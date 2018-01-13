Clifton Hunter High School career fair

Hundreds of Clifton Hunter High School (CHHS) students were given opportunities to pave pathways for powering possibilities as they attended the school’s annual career fair on Friday (12 January.) The fair was held in the school’s Frank Sound auditorium with dozens of businesses hosting booths exposing students in Years 7 through 11 to various career paths and providing them with opportunities to network with potential employers. Cayman 27’s cameras were at Clifton Hunter for the event themed Paving Pathways: Powering Possibilities.

Year 11 student Joel Lyn said, ” It’s a special experience, every person that I went to they were kind, they were welcoming, they were very enthusiastic about their workplace, their organisation. Any question I asked they answered it and it gave me a broader outlook on other possibilities later on in life.” Fellow Year 11 student Gabrielle Mananahn said,”I think the fair is very productive especially for us older students as it gives us opportunities to do internships and work experience to help us with our college life.”

This event featured local-based organizations from different occupational fields including Health City, CUC, KPMG and various government departments like Fire Services and the Health Services Authority.

