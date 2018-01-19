CMA stands behind wounded musician Dexter Bodden

One music leader says Cayman’s musicians stand ready to back Dexter Bodden, the guitarist who on Monday night (15 January) was shot outside his George Town home. Mr. Bodden remains in critical condition at the Cayman Islands Hospital. Police say a lone gunman shot Mr. Bodden in his vehicle shortly after he returned home. Cayman Music Association President Jean-Eric smith told us Mr. Bodden recently received a music award for long-standing service in the industry and the music fraternity will be there for support. He said, “We are not certain of his condition right now, but definitely in the future if needs be we always get together and support our fellow members.” Police have not yet made an arrest in the case.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

