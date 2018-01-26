Connors, Cash ready to deliver for ‘Legends at Camana Bay’

65-year-old tennis legend Jimmy Connors says he may not be the young and ferocious player he once was, but if he does in fact hit a few winning shots during ‘Legends at Camana Bay’, fans will not disappointed.

“If I can hit one shot like I hit while I was at the top of the game, you’ll see a reaction. There’s nothing like hitting a ball down the line and hit it on the dime.”

Connors, who won 12 grand slams including two at Wimbledon (1974, 1982) and five at the US Open (’74, ’76, ’78, ’82, ’83) still speaks with the passion and excitement he was famously known for during his 24-year career.

“I’m a shadow of my former self, but the end result is I love tennis. Tennis is still tennis. That’s what their coming out to see. It’s entertainment. You want people to walk out of there and say ‘that’s the best thing I’ve ever seen’.”

Joining Connors is 52-year-old former tennis player Pat Cash. Known as one of the greatest ‘net players’ in the sports history, Cash says he’s ready to not only play alongside the legendary American in doubles, but renew a long time rivalry.

“Jimmy Connors is one of my heroes. Stefan Edberg was one of my rivals for many years, he’s one of the best serve and volley players I’ve played against, so it was a great opportunity to play some tennis.”

Cash, who won four grand slams over his 15-year career including Wimbledon in 1987, played Edberg to a 2-8 record all time. Edberg defeated Cash in the 1987 Australian Open finals in a 5-set classic. The Aussie says ‘Legends’ will not be the classic ‘hit and giggle’.

“Tennis is entertaining in itself, but the older we get when we play these legends tournaments, we like to interact with the crowd and play some nice shots. The idea is still play some good tennis which Stefan and I can do, so can the girls of course as their still pro players.”

The tournament also includes 2017 US Open champion Sloan Stephens, 2017 Wimbledon junior champion Claire Liu and 7-time Grand Slam winner Stefan Edberg.

Here’s a look at the lineup for Legends at Camana Bay:

Mixed Doubles:

Pat Cash and Sloane Stephens vs Jimmy Connors and Claire Liu

Women’s Singles

Sloane Stephens vs Claire Liu

Men’s Singles:

Pat Cash vs Stefan Edberg

