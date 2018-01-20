Contractors aim for 3 June opening for South Sound boardwalk

The South Sound area is set for a face lift.

Government says construction on a boardwalk in the community should begin in less than a month.

However some have raised concerns over the estimated $1.2 million project, specifically about road safety.

“It will be a nice, nice place to sit and go out there. It will be a real improvement to the area.”

Phoenix project manager Richard Lyden speaking about the soon to be built South Sound boardwalk project. It is set to take off next month with shovels hitting the ground on 19 February 19th. But he said it’s not only going to be a face lift.

“There will also be some improvements to the road. Drainage-wise we will be putting some deep wells. Also the NRA plans on working with us to do some road improvements like a cycle path,” he said.

Avid runner and South Sound resident Jody McFarland welcomes the project, but said she’s concerned about road safety given the lack of sidewalk spacing on both sides of the street.

“There is no room on the other side of the road. There is a lot of people here at night, this is a really busy area and it does not seem safe,” she contended.

Mr. Lyden said safety measures outlining the project are in place and when complete the 1540 feet boardwalk will benefit the community.

“There will be some landscaping and just generally modernising the area and making it a bit more presentable and making it a more usable space,” he explained.

Mr. Lyden said construction cones are going to mark the road where the construction for the boardwalk will begin and it will not impact the motoring public in anyway.

“We will be working during peak traffic times, but we will be working behind the barrier in a safe manner so the traffic will be unaffected to how it is now,” he added.

He said boardwalk will feature solar-powered lights, designated beach access areas and it will be an added protection against coastal erosion in the South Sound area.

Mr. Lyden said the project is expected to be completed on 3 June.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

