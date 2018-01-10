Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Crime News

Cops refute robbery claims, says man was arrested on warrant at CICSA

January 9, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police today (9 January) refute social media reports detailing a robbery at the Cayman Islands Civil Services Credit Union.
They say no robbery took place.
According to an RCIPS statement officers went to the George Town credit union to execute an outstanding warrant on a customer who was in the building.
The RCIPS said the man was arrested for assault causing actual bodily harm. He remains in custody.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

