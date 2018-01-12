Court roundup: Sugar glider couple pleads guilty, fugitive fights extradition

The couple accused of smuggling a Sugar glider into the Cayman Islands has pleaded guilty. Today (11 January) Jimel Martyn McLean, son of East End MLA Arden McLean, and Sabrina Robin Walton appeared before Acting Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez. They both pleaded guilty to one count of importing a live animal, the Sugar glider, without a license. Mr. McLean pleaded guilty to a separate charge of importing of a biological product without a license that product being 25 dog vaccines. Mr. McLean and Ms. Walton were arrested at the Owen Robert International Airport on 7 June, 2017. They were detained after the Sugar glider broke loose aboard a Cayman Airways flight creating panic among passengers. The pair will be sentenced on 8 February. Two weeks ago the Department of Agriculture confirmed the Sugar glider was euthanized.

It was a busy day in court today as American double murder fugitive 29-year-old Wayne Collier appeared. He was arrested in Prospect on a provisional warrant on Wednesday (10 January.) Mr. Collier is accused of killing two in Miami, including a baby. Thursday he appeared before Acting Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez where he was remanded into custody. He returns to court in 2 weeks time at that time his attorney John Furniss can apply for bail.

The extradition process for Mr Collier is expected to start within 6 weeks which would be around mid March. Mr Colliers is expected to fight extradition. Also in court before Magistrate Hernandez Sharie Dixon Morgan. She is accused of assaulting a police officer and causing bodily harm. She is also charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Ms Morgan is on bail and returns to court on 19 March. Anatasio Rankin was jailed for 5 years and three months for possession of an imitation firearm.

Just before midday, Anthony Scott was placed on two years probation for causing the death of his friend Thomas Hubble on 30 June, 2016. He pleaded guilty to causing death by reckless driving. In the case of Mr Scott, the court said the charge causing death by reckless driving carries a $10,000 fine and seven year jail term, but the judge said in his case there were no aggravating factors and it was just an accident.

