CUC explains power outage and restore delay for some customers

Caribbean Utilities Company explained last week’s power outage that left more than 14,000 customers without power.

In a press release Tuesday (16 January) CUC said, “This interruption to service was caused by equipment failure within the transmission loop feeding the eastern districts during scheduled maintenance and upgrades of the back-up section of the transmission loop.”

CUC said the equipment failure effected their substations in South Sound, Prospect, Bodden Town and Frank Sound substations.

CUC also clarified how it estimates when power is returned to customers.

This after some viewers reached out to us asking why their power was not restored even after the power company said service was returned to customers.

The utility company said, “In certain situations when we experience a major outage such as the one that occurred on Friday, isolated areas – sometimes streets or individual residences – experience a delay in power being restored. This is attributed to the sudden surge on our system as almost all residences and businesses still have everything turned on when power is restored.”

CUC says in some cases, “Individual meters or fuses on the poles are affected and they need to send line crews to rectify the problem.”

