Customs Officer David Lobo pleads not guilty to two charges relating to the importation of cocaine. He appeared before Justice Charles Quinn today (26 January) in Grand Court. Mr Lobo was arrested last June. He faces charges of importation of cocaine and being concerned with the importation of cocaine. Police and Customs officers allegedly found nearly four pounds of cocaine in his George Town apartment. Mr. Lobo had his conditional residential bail extended. Mr. Lobo must reside at his Bodden Town residence and has a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mr. Lobo must also turn over his passport. He is expected back in court on 30 March.

