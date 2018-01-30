Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

DCFS provides tech classes for Cayman’s older generation

January 29, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Often technology is looked at as a tool for the young, so the Department of Children and Family Services is looking to bridge the gap between Cayman’s older citizens and the emerging technology.

DCFS now offers computer skills classes to people 60 years and older in Cayman Brac.

“Sometimes I think people once they reach a certain age they believe that, learning is something that young people do. We wanted to bring that experience to them. We also wanted to address issues of loneliness and older persons feeling disconnected from others, so they can communicate if they can have an email address they can reach out to their friends and their family members and we build some connections between them and people in the community,” said DCFS director Felicia Robinson.

The department said they hope that they can eventually roll out the same programme here in Grand Cayman and even our sister island Little Cayman.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: