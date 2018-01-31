Delta rep suggests concerns over safety at ORIA after arriving passenger faints

A Delta Airlines manager calls for changes in the Owen Roberts International Airport arrivals process after a passenger over the weekend fainted outside waiting to be processed through Immigration.

“… I truly appreciated the presence of CIAA management team on hand to see and understand the dynamics of what the airlines may have complained about, safety,” the Delta rep wrote in an email sent to CIAA leaders and obtained by Cayman 27.

The passenger in question was taken by ambulance to the hospital due to dehydration and exhaustion. She was discharged the same day. A new arrivals area just opened last week as part of the airport’s $55 million renovations.

The Delta manager then suggested moving the line for Caymanians to allow more passengers inside, provide water or juice for those waiting and families with infants in strollers need to be processed quickly.

