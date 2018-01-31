Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

Delta rep suggests concerns over safety at ORIA after arriving passenger faints

January 31, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A Delta Airlines manager calls for changes in the Owen Roberts International Airport arrivals process after a passenger over the weekend fainted outside waiting to be processed through Immigration.

“… I truly appreciated the presence of CIAA management team on hand to see and understand the dynamics of what the airlines may have complained about, safety,” the Delta rep wrote in an email sent to CIAA leaders and obtained by Cayman 27. 

The passenger in question was taken by ambulance to the hospital due to dehydration and exhaustion. She was discharged the same day. A new arrivals area just opened last week as part of the airport’s $55 million renovations.

The Delta manager then suggested moving the line for Caymanians to allow more passengers inside, provide water or juice for those waiting and families with infants in strollers need to be processed quickly.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: