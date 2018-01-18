Dexter Bodden remains in critical condition; Son seeks help

Musician Dexter Bodden remains in critical condition at the Cayman Islands Hospital and police say they have no new leads into his shooting on Monday (15 January.) Mr. Bodden’s son Bryant Bodden has set up a Go Fund me page to raise funds for emergency airfare to return to Cayman to visit his father. The senior Mr. Bodden was shot in his vehicle outside his home on Eastern Avenue on Monday around 6:30 p.m. The extent of his injuries are still unknown, but a police spokesperson today (17 January) confirmed he is still in critical condition. Police still cannot confirm whether the shooter was known to Mr. Bodden. Mr. Bodden’s son has reached out for help to come home. If you want to help him you can use the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/qpdeh8-emergency-airfare

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

