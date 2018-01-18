Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Dexter Bodden remains in critical condition; Son seeks help

January 17, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Musician Dexter Bodden remains in critical condition at the Cayman Islands Hospital and police say they have no new leads into his shooting on Monday (15 January.) Mr. Bodden’s son Bryant Bodden has set up a Go Fund me page to raise funds for emergency airfare to return to Cayman to visit his father. The senior Mr. Bodden was shot in his vehicle outside his home on Eastern Avenue on Monday around 6:30 p.m. The extent of his injuries are still unknown, but a police spokesperson today (17 January) confirmed he is still in critical condition. Police still cannot confirm whether the shooter was known to Mr. Bodden.  Mr. Bodden’s son has reached out for help to come home. If you want to help him you can use the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/qpdeh8-emergency-airfare

 

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: