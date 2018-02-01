DG: Project Future delivering on ambitious change agenda

Project Future, an ambitious set of more than 50 projects designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Cayman’s public services, was launched back of 2015.

Now, more than two years along, 13 projects are closed and ten others are in the execution stages.

When it was launched, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson called it “potentially the largest change agenda in the history of the civil service.”

The more than 50 individual projects are grouped into three categories: achieving better outcomes, public service innovation, and civil service transformation.

Major capital projects like the Owen Roberts International Airport renovations and the Cruise Berthing Facility fit into the Achieving Better Outcomes category.

Public Service Innovations would encompass projects like the creation of the Ombudsman’s office and raising the retirement age for civil servants.

Civil Service Transformations include merging Internal Audit and HR audit and improving government’s procurement processes.

“Project Future has really changed the way in which the civil service operates,” said Mr. Manderson.

He told Cayman 27 the ambitious portfolio of more than 50 projects collectively known as Project Future, is delivering results.

“Because of Project Future and because of the work we did with the government on raising the retirement age, we now have over 200 civil servants who would have retired that are still working with us,” said Mr. Manderson.

Mr. Manderson told Cayman 27 by changing the retirement age for civil servants, one of 13 project future initiatives already closed, government reaped a savings of $30 million on its pension liability.

“That is a real game changer and I am very very proud that we were able to execute the project,” said Mr. Manderson.

Mr. Manderson told Cayman 27 with Premier Alden McLaughlin again at the helm of a new coalition government, and a new budget in place, Project Future is poised to move ahead.

“They will be able to now weigh in as to how these projects should go forward, how they fit in with their priorities, like you said there was a coalition government so sometimes there are that different priorities, but I think the premier has done a really good job just to keep everyone together and keep everyone focused on really delivering on what the people’s want, and that’s our job to assist him in that,” he explained.

And with several wheels in motion, he said the civil service is ready to roll up its sleeves and deliver on the elected government’s priorities.

“We have had a lot of quick wins, so now we are for moving to a more advanced stage like I said, like I said we have 10 projects in the execution stage, so persons will start to see a great benefit from those projects,” he said.

At last check, out of the 53 project future projects, 13 are closed and 23 projects are in progress. Four have been paused at the direction of cabinet and another four projects have been stepped-down and removed from Project Future, again by cabinet, or the leadership team. Nine others have not yet progressed.

