DOA investigates death of pregnant dog

A Department of Agriculture investigation has been launched into the death of a pregnant pitbull after it died following complications while giving birth.

We brought you the story last night (4 January) of the dog’s death, the animal was taken to the Humane Society in a trash bag by its caretakers after suffering for two days trying to deliver the litter of puppies.

The animal later developed a septic infection and died. Today (5 January) the DOA’s Animal Welfare Unit confirmed they are investigating the incident.

The Humane Society said they were told the actual owner of the dog is in prison and it was left in the care of his relative, the one who took the dog to the society for treatment.

