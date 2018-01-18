DOE: new study could re-ignite push for Enhanced Marine Parks

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 it recently completed a valuation study aimed at putting a dollar value on the benefits of our marine ecosystem.

DOE Deputy Director Tim Austin said while our reefs are faring better than some of our neighbors, there’s still more to be done to preserve it. He said the findings of the valuation study are likely to re-ignite the push for enhanced marine parks, as he said Cayman’s current system is becoming outdated.

“There’s plenty of evidence that the marine parks from 1986 have been essential to keeping the environment that people enjoy today,and that those parks are now outdated and they need to be brought up to the modern times,” said Mr. Austin.

He told Cayman 27 presenting the benefits of a healthy ecosystem in monetary terms could renew a push for forward thinking policies from government.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

