A driver was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning (30 January) after a single car accident on Old Crewe Road and was subsequently released without injury.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Police told Cayman 27 officers responded to a report of a crash near the Tropical Gardens junction. Police said a silver Nissan March overturned and struck a tree before coming to rest outside of the southbound lane of traffic.

