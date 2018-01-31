Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
E-Government web page shut down after personal information compromised

January 31, 2018
Kevin Morales
Personal information was compromised on an e-Government website, but e-Government Unit leaders say the site was not hacked.

A message reading “temporarily down for maintenance” was displayed Tuesday (30 January) on the web page to order a police clearance form online.

Cayman 27 understands a person reported they were able to see someone else’s passport and other personal information while on the site.

The e-Government services website is run by the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure. 

 A spokesperson for the e-Government Unit in a statement referred to it as the result of a “technical glitch.”

“For clarity, this was not a breach of the system by unauthorised parties,” the statement read. “The investigation confirmed that a single customer’s identity had been exposed, inappropriately based on a specific set of circumstances.”

The service remains down until the issue is resolved.

**Story updated to reflect the e-Government Unit is under the remit of the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure instead of the Cabinet Office. The Unit is listed as under the Cabinet Office on the Government website** 

