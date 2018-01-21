Early morning armed robbery at Barcam Esso

Armed robbers made off with an disclosed sum of cash today (21 January) after an early morning heist at Barcam Esso.
According to an RCIPS media statement a short while ago the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Shamrock Road, George Town gas station.
Police said two men entered the premises brandishing a firearm. They made off with a quantity of cash and escaped in a dark-colored compact vehicle heading in the direction of central George Town. No shots were fired in the incident and no injuries were reported.
The suspects are described as both being about 6 ft tall, one being of proportionate build wearing blue jeans and a plain, white T-shirt, while the other was of stocky build. He was wearing all black.
Police are asking anyone with any information to call the GTPS at 949-4222 or Crime Stoppers.
