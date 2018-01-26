Ending the gender pay gap: MLA proposes changes to pensions law

Issues around women’s rights and fair pay have been in the international spotlight in recent weeks and one community activist says here at home these issues also exist and she wants them addressed, and she has partnered with Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders to help to take these issues to the LA floor.

Community activist Chanda Glidden says women have come a long way from the stereotypical roles of being a secretary or receptionist to topping the corporate ladder, but they still face the challenge of fair pay.

“So what makes it any different for a woman that is totally willing, able, equipped, educated to perform those functions, if you are hiring her for the role, then she should be paid for that role,” said Ms. Glidden.

She said women have a longer life expectancy but are not being compensated properly to be able to live comfortably. Here in Cayman, the most recent Economics and Statistics Office report shows that women live longer than men throughout the ages.

“Women are living longer and they are not being paid, how are they going to be expected to take care of their household, to raise their children we want to see in society if they are not receiving equal paychecks and then you’re going to have that bounce back on you,” said Ms. Glidden.

Looking at the stats, women make up 52 % of Cayman’s population, just over 31,000 to be exact. In the workforce, they also outnumber men, but by a slim difference.

When it comes to breaking down the pay factor, zero stats were readily available, we also reached out to the Gender Affairs unit for the numbers, but they did not get back to us. Bodden Town MLA Chris Saunders said a gender pay gap does exist here.

“I mean I can tell you from my own experience, I’ve been in senior management for the past 14, 15 years and I’ve sat on the business staffing board, I can tell you that it does exist,” said Mr. Saunders.

According to BBC, in the UK, pay gaps can range from 5.5 % to 64.4 %. Mr. Saunders said he wants take proposed law changes to adjust women’s access to their pensions.

