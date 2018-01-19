Equestrian: van den Bol, Serpell tie for top honors in second dressage

Equestrians competed this past weekend (21 January) at the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation’s second National Dressage show of the season. Judging for the 3rd time in the past three years was USEF Senior Judge, Cindy Canace of Blairstown, New Jersey, whom the CIEF brought in for the event.

Conditions were extremely windy which gave some competitors trouble as a few horses were unnerved by the weather. Overall, most riders posted excellent scores with a tie for the adult high point winner. Milly Serpell, riding Sunday’s Edition, and Eve van den Bol, riding Whindlass earned the same total score at Training Level Test 3. Using collective marks and riders position to break ties, the two remained evenly placed. This is the first time in CIEF history that a tie has occurred for high point winner. Said van den Bol, “It was great to share the award with Milly, as we frequently train together. We were both able to produce great rides, even through our

horses are complete opposites.”

Jardae Barnes won the junior high point award riding Austin in her first CIEF show. Melody Allenger won the Introductory B test riding ‘It’s a Secret’ with a score of 68.125%.

The next horse show sponsored by the CIEF will be National Jumping Series #2 at the Equestrian Center located on the Linford Pearson Highway on January 28th starting at 8:00am.

Winners of each class in decreasing order of difficulty were:

Fourth Level Test 1 Jessica McTaggart-Giuzio riding Loris 7

Second Level Test 3 Anja van Genderen riding Joey

Second Level Test 1 Anja van Genderen riding Joey

First Level Test 3 – Adult Sydney Crowley riding Calidad

First Level Test 3 – Junior Abbey Swartz riding Blue Ridge Dream On

First Level Test 2 – Junior Abbey Swartz riding Blue Ridge Dream On

First Level Test 1 – Junior Kayla Mannisto riding Me and My Shadow

Training Level Test 3 – Adult Milly Serpell riding Sunday’s Edition (Tie)

Eve van den Bol riding Whindlass (Tie)

Training Level Test 3 – Junior Lara Humphries riding Storm

Training Level Test 1 – Adult Amber McMillan riding Joe

Training Level Test 1 – Junior Jardae Barnes riding Austin

USDF Introductory C Test – Junior Megan Duval riding Lilly

USDF Introductory B Test – Junior Melody Allenger riding It’s a Secret

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

