Ex-CIG employee charged with fraud, theft offences

January 18, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A former government administrator faces 11 charges, eight of which are fraud and theft-related charges. They stem from her tenure at the Facilities Management Department.
The 38-year-old George Town woman was charged yesterday (17 January,) six months after her initial arrest on 16 August.
Police accuse the woman of stealing rent money meant for government, as well as, fraudulent purchases using falsified invoices.
Police say she bilked nearly $30,000 from the government.
The woman was charged with 11 offences; eight counts of obtaining property by deception, two counts of false accounting and one count of theft.
The thefts and purchases allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2016 while the woman was still employed by government.
She is no longer employed with the government. She is on bail and will appear in court next Tuesday (23 January.)

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

