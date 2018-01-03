Fight sends four to hospital; Man stabbed in chest

One man remains hospitalised with a serious chest injury after he was stabbed at the Strand.

Police say three others were also left nursing varying injuries. All four were arrested on suspicion of various charges, including one for attempted murder.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday (30 December) outside the entertainment complex off West Bay Road.

It followed an argument between three men and a woman and escalated to violence with one of the men using a knife and another a crowbar.

All four were taken to the Cayman Islands hospital.

Police say three have been released while the fourth remains warded with a potentially life-threatening chest wound. The 32-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of affray. A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing greivious bodily harm. A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. All three suspects have been released on police bail.

