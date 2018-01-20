Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Fire scare at Camana Bay cinema

January 19, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Fire Services extinguish a minor fire at the Camana Bay cinema last night (18 January.)
The cause of the fire is unknown. However, according to a Dart Real Estate statement the fire occurred Thursday night (18 January) in the concessions production area of the cinema at around 7.30 p.m.
It said emergency precautions were implemented and patrons, among them HE Governor Helen Kirkpatrick, were immediately evacuated in a safe manner.
The statement read, “The fire was quickly contained and extinguished; investigation into the cause is currently underway.”
No one was injured during the incident.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

