Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

Five face illegal landing and drug charges

January 29, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Five men arrested in connection with a vessel discovered in Cayman waters with 692 lbs of ganja appeared in court today (29 January.) Among those in court, four Jamaican nationals.

Today 36-year-old Yoandy Ebanks of West Bay and 39-year-old Terry Wright from Jamaica, together with Jamaican nationals, Oshane Ricketts, Andre Robinson and Nicholas Maxam appeared in summary court.

Mr. Ebanks and Mr. Wright were captured in West Bay on 25 January after their boat crashed on the North Sound entrance, while the remaining three were captured the next day on Cayman Brac.

The trio allegedly evaded police on the 25th.

Mr. Ebanks faces human smuggling charges and Mr. Wright illegal landing.

Both have been charged with importation of ganja.

The three men captured the next day have all been charged with illegal landing, one possession of ganja and another failing to provide a specimen.

The three men claim they had nothing to do with the drugs.

They said weather conditions forced them to land on Cayman Brac and they played no part in the large drug haul found.

All the men have been remanded into custody.

They are back in court Tuesday 30 January.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: