Five face illegal landing and drug charges

Five men arrested in connection with a vessel discovered in Cayman waters with 692 lbs of ganja appeared in court today (29 January.) Among those in court, four Jamaican nationals.

Today 36-year-old Yoandy Ebanks of West Bay and 39-year-old Terry Wright from Jamaica, together with Jamaican nationals, Oshane Ricketts, Andre Robinson and Nicholas Maxam appeared in summary court.

Mr. Ebanks and Mr. Wright were captured in West Bay on 25 January after their boat crashed on the North Sound entrance, while the remaining three were captured the next day on Cayman Brac.

The trio allegedly evaded police on the 25th.

Mr. Ebanks faces human smuggling charges and Mr. Wright illegal landing.

Both have been charged with importation of ganja.

The three men captured the next day have all been charged with illegal landing, one possession of ganja and another failing to provide a specimen.

The three men claim they had nothing to do with the drugs.

They said weather conditions forced them to land on Cayman Brac and they played no part in the large drug haul found.

All the men have been remanded into custody.

They are back in court Tuesday 30 January.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

