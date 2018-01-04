Following fire, Public warning system could come to Jackson Pt. terminal

An emergency siren may be in the works as SOL Petroleum seeks safety improvements to Jackson Point Terminal as a result of last year’s fire.

The July blaze burned inside a tank holding 14,000 barrels of diesel fuel for eight hours, causing several hundred nearby residents to be evacuated.

A SOL spokesperson confirms equipment has been installed allowing operators to ensure firefighting foam is flowing correctly when the fire system is activated.

She also said SOL proposed to Government it could install a pair of sirens at the terminal to be used as a public warning system.

There’s still no definitive answer as to what caused the blaze.

SOL says it believes OfReg’s investigators have completed their inspection of the tank and await the agency’s findings.

It adds the tank is to be cleaned this month and it contracted a company to inspect the tank as well.

An OfReg spokesperson told Cayman 27 it anticipated having a preliminary report done in early December but it was not ready as of checks made two weeks ago.

