Sports

Football: 3-way tie atop CIFA Premier League after 8 weeks

January 18, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Let’s take a look at week 8 of the Cayman Islands Football Association’s Premier League:

Tigers FC 2 vs 1 Northside

Goals from Kank Bennett and Jamaar Frederick helped give Tigers their first win of the season.

Sunset FC 2 vs 1 Future SC

G0als Paul Hennessy and an own goal from Thomas Chipchase helped Sunset to their third win of the season.

Cayman Athletic 5 vs 1 Cayman Brac

Two goals from Alamando Forresster helped Cayman Athletic to their 3rd win while Cayman Brac still searches for their first win.

Elite SC 4 vs 0 Academy SC

A hat trick by Christopher Reeves gave Academy their first loss of the season.

Roma United SC 2 vs 2 Latinos FC

Latinos’ Ziecko Herrera netted a pair including the equalizer in extra time to draw 2-2 with Roma.

Scholars Int’l SC 5 vs 0 George Town SC

Two goals from Brandon Ebanks was more than enough as Scholars made easy work of George Town.

Bodden Town SC 1 vs 1 Under-20 Nationals

Goals from Jayden Downey and Tevon Levein saw the defending champs draw 1-1.

Standings

T1 Scholars Int’l (5-1-0)
T1 Latinos SC    (5-1-0)
T1 Roma USC    (5-1-1)
4th Academy SC (4-0-1)
5th Elite SC         (3-2-2)
6th Cayman ASC (3-1-1)
7th Sunset FC      (3-0-2)
8th Future SC      (2-2-4)
9th George Town (2-1-5)
10th Bodden Town (2-0-1)
11th North Side     (1-2-4)
12th Tigers FC      (1-1-4)
13th Cayman Brac (0-0-5)
14th East End       (0-0-6)

 

