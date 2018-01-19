Football: 3-way tie atop CIFA Premier League after 8 weeks

Let’s take a look at week 8 of the Cayman Islands Football Association’s Premier League:
Tigers FC 2 vs 1 Northside
Goals from Kank Bennett and Jamaar Frederick helped give Tigers their first win of the season.
Sunset FC 2 vs 1 Future SC
G0als Paul Hennessy and an own goal from Thomas Chipchase helped Sunset to their third win of the season.
Cayman Athletic 5 vs 1 Cayman Brac
Two goals from Alamando Forresster helped Cayman Athletic to their 3rd win while Cayman Brac still searches for their first win.
Elite SC 4 vs 0 Academy SC
A hat trick by Christopher Reeves gave Academy their first loss of the season.
Roma United SC 2 vs 2 Latinos FC
Latinos’ Ziecko Herrera netted a pair including the equalizer in extra time to draw 2-2 with Roma.
Scholars Int’l SC 5 vs 0 George Town SC
Two goals from Brandon Ebanks was more than enough as Scholars made easy work of George Town.
Bodden Town SC 1 vs 1 Under-20 Nationals
Goals from Jayden Downey and Tevon Levein saw the defending champs draw 1-1.
Standings
