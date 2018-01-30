Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Former head of RCIPS traffic unit pleads guilty in hit and run case

January 29, 2018
Felicia Rankin
Former head of the RCIPS traffic unit pleads guilty to charges stemming from a hit and run crash last year.

Mr. Barnett reappeared in summary court before Magistrate Valdis Foldats today (29 January) on charges including dangerous driving.

The incident happened on Crewe Road. Mr. Barnett fled the scene of the crash.

The 53-year-old inspector from George Town pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident, the fourth charge of misleading police has been dropped.

Mr. Barnett had to hand in his driver’s license.

He was suspended following his arrest and has since retired from the RCIPS.

Mr. Barnett was placed on bail and is set to return to court this Wednesday (31 January) for sentencing.

Felicia Rankin

