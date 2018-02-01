Former police officer Adrian Barnett sentencing postponed

No sentence yet for former Police Traffic Unit head Adrian Barnett.

Today (31 January) Mr. Barnett was back in Traffic Court to hear his fate, but the sentencing hearing was instead postponed to late next month pending the submission of a report.

On Monday (29 January) Mr. Barnett pleaded guilty to three charges stemming from a hit and run crash last June.

Those charges were dangerous driving, driving while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident. A charge of misleading the police was later dropped.

Mr. Barnett returns for sentencing on 28 February.

