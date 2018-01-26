Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
FRC hosts positive discipline workshop

The Family Resource Centre says it sees 10-15 referrals from the court and Department of Children and Family Services about parents using inappropriate discipline methods with their children, like corporal punishment.

FRC Director Charmaine Miller says the centre wants to change this and they are hosting a 6-week workshop to help parents come up with strategies to discipline their children appropriately.

“Often times we as coaches we’re labelling them as “their normal” its normal for a child to not respond to you after the first second or even third call, things are absolutely normal, what can you do for yourself so that you’re not triggered by and what rules can you set in place so that your child can also understand where you are coming from,” said Charmaine Miller.

http://www.frc.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/wrchome

