Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Fred McLaughlin headed to Grand Court

January 25, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

North Side resident Fred Allon McLaughlin is heading to Grand Court. He is the man accused of stealing cocaine that washed ashore at an East End resort in December. He appeared in court today (25 January) and petitioned to have his case tried in Grand Court. Mr McLaughlin faces two charges; conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to supply a controlled drug. His application was approved. He is expected to appear in Grand Court tomorrow (26 January).

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: