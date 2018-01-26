Fred McLaughlin headed to Grand Court

North Side resident Fred Allon McLaughlin is heading to Grand Court. He is the man accused of stealing cocaine that washed ashore at an East End resort in December. He appeared in court today (25 January) and petitioned to have his case tried in Grand Court. Mr McLaughlin faces two charges; conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to supply a controlled drug. His application was approved. He is expected to appear in Grand Court tomorrow (26 January).

