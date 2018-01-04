Golf: Hastings 8th, Jarvis 10th at Doral-Publix Junior Classic

Ten of Cayman’s golfers ages 7 to 18 took part in the Doral-Publix Junior Golf Classic at Trump International Doral in Miami, Florida 17th to 23rd December. The tournament included 600 golfers from around the world representing 45 countries.

In the Boys 14-15 division, Aaron Jarvis & Justin Hastings both placed in the top 10 for the field. Hastings finished tied for 8th with a three day score of 222 (9 over par) while Jarvis finished 10th with a score of 223 (10 over par).

The Boys 16-18 division competed on the famous ‘The Blue Monster’ which included fast greens and challenging tee shots. Cayman’s Andrew Jarvis finished with a two day score of 164, missing the cut by 4 shots.

In the Girls 12-13 division, Holly McLean finished 23rd while Lauren Needham finished 28th. In the Boys 12-13 division, James Bould finished 46th with a two day score of 24 over par, having scored an 80 on the second day. Andrew Hastings finished 61st with a score of 37 over par.

In the Boys 8-9 division (9-hole), Danny Lyne finished with a score of 1 under par on day one, finishing 5th overall with a total score of 76 (6 over par). In the Boys 7 and under division, Ben Lyne finished 10th with a score of 29. In the Boys 10-11 division, Sam McLean finished 53rd with a two day score of 77 over par.

CIGA President Paul Woodhouse said “it is critically important for the development of our junior golfers to be able challenge themselves on other golf courses playing against the top ranking international opposition in their age groups. One of the fundamental drivers behind our alliance with the Leadbetter Golf Academy is to prepare them for what is a totally different experience to our local junior events. This will enable them over time not just to participate but to compete at this higher level of international competition. It will be exciting over the next year or so to watch even more of our juniors graduate up to the main men’s and ladies’ National teams.”

