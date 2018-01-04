Gospel concert goes on, Cops: No citations issued on NYE

Police say they don’t believe any citations were issued on New Year’s Eve as a result of the Music and Dancing (Control) law.

It’s the legislation that prohibits live musical acts or dancing on Sundays including this New Year’s Eve. It caused debate when it came to light a government-sponsored gospel concert was scheduled for the very night many businesses were forced to alter their new year’s plans.

TheRuss Taff and Michael English concert went off without a hitch. Cayman 27 caught up with some of the musical fans in attendance who say the debate over the concert is much ado about nothing.

Police today told us they’re unaware of any citations or punitive actions taken specifically with respect to new year’s even parties violating the law.

They say there are always noise complaints police respond to but they’re generally pleased about no significant public safety incidents on New Year’s Eve.

